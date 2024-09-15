Former UN Amb: “Houthi Missiles Are Another Outcome Of Biden/Harris Admin’s Failed Policies”

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman responded to the Houthi missile attack on central Israel on Sunday morning by noting that the increasing aggression of Iran and its proxies are a direct result of the Biden/Harris administration’s policies of appeasement of Iran.

“Israelis were awakened early this morning to sirens warning of an incoming hypersonic ballistic missile coming from the Houthis, an Iranian proxy in Yemen,” Friedman wrote. “Undoubtedly, this will provoke a war.”

“Inevitably, Israel also will be at war with Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy in Lebanon. Hezbollah has been shooting missiles into northern Israel since October 7, forcing the evacuation of nearly 100,000 Israelis who remain refugees within their own country.

“All of this ties back to the appeasement of Iran by the Biden/Harris administration — its failure to enforce sanctions which has permitted Iran to more than double its GDP since January 2021. That extra money is what funds all this turmoil.

“Recall the ‘deal’ negotiated by Biden’s envoy — mistakenly agreed to by then Israeli PM Lapid — for Israel to surrender 100% of its claim in favor of Lebanon to gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean. That was supposed to bring peace — instead it signaled extreme weakness and is likely to bring war.

“The Biden/Harris administration has failed Israel, the entire region, and most of the world, with feckless and self-destructive policies.

“Harris’ affirmation of Israel’s ‘right to defend itself ‘ a meaningless platitude — every nation has that right! Her insistence on a ‘two-state solution’ in the face of Palestinian terror signals that the Palestinians will never be held accountable for their malign activity. Her placating anti-American and anti-Israel radicals only emboldens their disruption of American life. And her continued appeasement of Iran will set the whole world on fire.

“To my friends who think she’ll be OK because she can cook a brisket and her husband is Jewish — open your eyes!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)