Missile Fired From Yemen Lands In Central Israel


A surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen triggered sirens across central Israel at about 6:35 a.m. on Sunday.

The military reported that the ballistic missile landed in an open area near Moshav Daniel, about six kilometers from Ben-Gurion Airport, causing a fire to break out.

Shrapnel from interceptor missiles fell on the Modi’in train station, causing property damage.

After the fire caused by the missile fall was extinguished, the crater formed by the impact was seen in the Ben Shemen forest. (Photo: Ra’anan Menachem)
Damage at the Modiin train station. (Israel Police)

The fire on Moshav Daniel:

A short while after the incident, the IDF announced that the missile originated from Yemen.

MDA reported that paramedics treated five people who were lightly injured in falls while running to a protected space and evacuated them to the hospital for further treatment.

