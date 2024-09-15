Missile Fired From Yemen Lands In Central Israel

A surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen triggered sirens across central Israel at about 6:35 a.m. on Sunday.

The military reported that the ballistic missile landed in an open area near Moshav Daniel, about six kilometers from Ben-Gurion Airport, causing a fire to break out.

Shrapnel from interceptor missiles fell on the Modi’in train station, causing property damage.

The fire on Moshav Daniel:

A short while after the incident, the IDF announced that the missile originated from Yemen.

MDA reported that paramedics treated five people who were lightly injured in falls while running to a protected space and evacuated them to the hospital for further treatment.

