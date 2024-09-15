Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Palestinian Terrorist Shot After Stabbing Border Police Officer


A Border Police Officer was lightly injured after a Palestinian terrorist stabbed him in Jerusalem, Sunday evening.

It happened at Sha’ar Schechem just before 8:00PM.

Police officers immediately opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

MDA paramedic from MDA medicycle unit Israel Weingarten told YWN:

“The patient was fully conscious, walking around the scene while suffering from a stabbing wound to his upper body. We gave him primary medical treatment and he was evacuated to the hospital. The terrorist was neutralized.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hezbollah Fires Barrage At North, Suicide Drone Explodes In Metula

Missile Fired From Yemen Lands In Central Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister: Kamala Harris Won the Debate, But Israel’s Future is Secure

Naftali Bennett Reportedly Laying Groundwork for Political Comeback

IDF Reports Major Successes in Tel Al-Sultan Operations, Eliminates Over 100 Terrorists

Netanyahu Signals Possible Large-Scale Conflict with Hezbollah in Northern Israel

Police Arrest Illegal Palestinian Disguised As Chareidi From Bnei Brak

Hezbollah Fires Heavy Barrages At Tzfas Area On Shabbos, Motzei Shabbos

Man Wearing Palestinian Pin Shot In Stomach After Charging Pro-Israel Protesters In Newton, Massachusetts

Israeli Police Release Footage of Elite Yamam Unit Detaining Wanted Palestinian in West Bank Hospital

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network