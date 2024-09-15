TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Palestinian Terrorist Shot After Stabbing Border Police Officer

A Border Police Officer was lightly injured after a Palestinian terrorist stabbed him in Jerusalem, Sunday evening.

It happened at Sha’ar Schechem just before 8:00PM.

Police officers immediately opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

MDA paramedic from MDA medicycle unit Israel Weingarten told YWN:

“The patient was fully conscious, walking around the scene while suffering from a stabbing wound to his upper body. We gave him primary medical treatment and he was evacuated to the hospital. The terrorist was neutralized.”