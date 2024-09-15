What Are Houthi Terrorists Doing In Syria?

The Russian news outlet Sputnik recently reported that members of the Houthi special forces have entered Syria.

Kan News reported that Houthi terrorists are entering Syria in small groups via Jordan after flying there from Yemen, in collaboration with officials in Syria and Lebanon.

According to the report, there are currently thousands of Houthi special forces in Syria, where in recent months they have been engaging in training exercises simulating infiltrations via tunnels of Israeli yishuvim and military bases and the abduction of soldiers, chalilah.

According to the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, the Houthis are indeed aiming to carry out a ground attack against Israel as part of their retaliatory response to Israel’s attack on the Hodeidah port.

Their collaboration with Iran and the “Axis of Resistance” groups, primarily the militias in Iraq and Hezbollah in Lebanon, enable the Houthis to overcome the significant geographical distance between Yemen and Israel and send terrorists closer to the border with Israel to carry out limited direct ground attacks within Israeli territory.

