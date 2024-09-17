DRONES, RADAR & BARRIER: The IDF’s Plan To Tackle The Strategic Threat On Its Eastern Border

The IDF is developing a massive plan to secure its porous border with Jordan, Israeli media outlets reported on Monday.

Israel’s border with Jordan, the longest it shares with its neighbors, has been neglected over the years and has increasingly been exploited by Iran in the past year to arm terrorist organizations in Yehudah and Shomron.

In the coming days, the IDF will present its plan to close the open border with Jordan to senior officials in the Defense and Finance Ministries to secure budget approvals and funding sources.

The plan will include three phases, with the immediate phase involving deploying hundreds of surveillance means, including cameras and radar systems on towering poles, along the 400 kilometers between Eilat and Hamat Gader, a hot springs site near Ramat HaGolan and the Jordanian border.

Rapid mobile security forces will be trained to respond to smuggling and infiltration attempts, including via the use of large combat and surveillance drones, along with other aircraft. Additionally, the long border, which largely has no fence, like in the Aravah, or has a rusty, low, and outdated fence, like in the Jordan Valley, will be equipped with a proper security barrier.

At the same time, a new IDF Eastern Division will be established to oversee the entire area, with two to three regional brigades primarily composed of permanent field security forces specializing in the sector.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)