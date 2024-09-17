Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

DRONES, RADAR & BARRIER: The IDF’s Plan To Tackle The Strategic Threat On Its Eastern Border


The IDF is developing a massive plan to secure its porous border with Jordan, Israeli media outlets reported on Monday.

Israel’s border with Jordan, the longest it shares with its neighbors, has been neglected over the years and has increasingly been exploited by Iran in the past year to arm terrorist organizations in Yehudah and Shomron.

In the coming days, the IDF will present its plan to close the open border with Jordan to senior officials in the Defense and Finance Ministries to secure budget approvals and funding sources.

The plan will include three phases, with the immediate phase involving deploying hundreds of surveillance means, including cameras and radar systems on towering poles, along the 400 kilometers between Eilat and Hamat Gader, a hot springs site near Ramat HaGolan and the Jordanian border.

Rapid mobile security forces will be trained to respond to smuggling and infiltration attempts, including via the use of large combat and surveillance drones, along with other aircraft. Additionally, the long border, which largely has no fence, like in the Aravah, or has a rusty, low, and outdated fence, like in the Jordan Valley, will be equipped with a proper security barrier.

At the same time, a new IDF Eastern Division will be established to oversee the entire area, with two to three regional brigades primarily composed of permanent field security forces specializing in the sector.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iran Condemns Pager Explosions Targeting Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists

Iranian Ambassador To Lebanon Among Injured When Hezbollah Pagers Exploded

MYSTERIOUS BLASTS: Nearly THREE THOUSAND Hezbollah Terrorists Are BLOWN UP In Israeli-Attributed Op

Gallant’s Dismissal Is Delayed Amid “Complex Security Event”

Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Plot To Assassinate Senior Israeli Official

IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander In Rafah

IMMINENT WAR? Cabinet Adds New War Goal: Returning Northerners To Their Homes

HEAR IT: Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt On Golf Course, Praises Secret Service And Witness

JOY AFTER TRAGEDY: The Paley Family Welcomes Birth Of Their Second Boy Born Since 2 Young Sons Were Murdered

Second Trump Assassination Suspect Was Tipped to FBI in 2019, Didn’t Fire or Have Line of Sight

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network