Iran Has Opened A New Front In Yehudah And Shomron

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz warned on Monday that Iran is expanding its influence and support to terror groups in Yehudah and Shomron, opening a new eastern front.

“A serious and dangerous situation is unfolding as Iran works to establish a new eastern terror front against Israel’s major population centers,” he wrote.

“Iranian Revolutionary Guard units are collaborating with Hamas operatives in Lebanon to smuggle weapons and funds into Jordan with the aim of destabilizing the regime.

“From Jordan, these weapons are then smuggled across the eastern border, flooding Yehuda and Shomron, particularly refugee camps, with dangerous weapons and large sums of money – aiming to create a pro-Iranian Islamic terror front, as they have done in Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas, targeting Tel Aviv and Israel’s major population centers.

“The Iranian axis of evil today effectively controls refugee camps in Yehuda and Shomron through its proxies, leaving the Palestinian Authority powerless to act.

“We must take terror hubs like the Jenin refugee camp and carry out a thorough operational campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure in the camp.

“This is a shared interest of Israel, many regional states, and the entire free world – to halt the spread of Iran’s axis of evil.

“At the same time, the construction of the eastern barrier along the border with Jordan must be expedited to prevent the smuggling of weapons from Jordan into Israel, which threatens both the Jordanian regime and the State of Israel.”

Army Radio reported on Monday morning that the IDF is considering establishing a new IDF Divison along the Jordanian border.

The report comes after the murderous terror attack on Sunday in the Jordan Valley.

