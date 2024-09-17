Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Iranian Ambassador To Lebanon Among Injured When Hezbollah Pagers Exploded


The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon and two of his bodyguards were injured when Hezbollah-provided pagers exploded on Tuesday. The devices, which were distributed throughout Lebanon and Syria, were the latest model acquired by Hezbollah in recent months, according to three security sources who spoke to Reuters.

The blasts have resulted in over 1,000 injuries, with a Hezbollah source describing it as the most significant security breach in nearly a year of clashes with Israel.

While Israel has yet to issue an official statement, an associate of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu suggested that Jerusalem may have been involved in the attack. However, the premier’s office promptly denied this claim.

In response to the crisis, Beirut’s health ministry is urging citizens to donate blood. Hospitals in regions with high injury numbers are being placed on high alert and instructed to coordinate with the ministry to distribute resources to other areas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BREAKING: Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Plot To Assassinate Senior Israeli Official

IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander In Rafah

IMMINENT WAR? Cabinet Adds New War Goal: Returning Northerners To Their Homes

HEAR IT: Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt On Golf Course, Praises Secret Service And Witness

JOY AFTER TRAGEDY: The Paley Family Welcomes Birth Of Their Second Boy Born Since 2 Young Sons Were Murdered

Second Trump Assassination Suspect Was Tipped to FBI in 2019, Didn’t Fire or Have Line of Sight

Mazal Tov! Greta Thunberg Is Named As “Antisemite Of The Week”

Donald Trump to Visit Williamsburg: Secret Service Prepares for High-Profile Stop at Gottlieb’s Restaurant

Report: 2 Months Later, Yemen’s Hodeida Port Is Still Inactive

Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives Of 3 Members Of Jewish Family On Garden State Parkway

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network