The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon and two of his bodyguards were injured when Hezbollah-provided pagers exploded on Tuesday. The devices, which were distributed throughout Lebanon and Syria, were the latest model acquired by Hezbollah in recent months, according to three security sources who spoke to Reuters.

The blasts have resulted in over 1,000 injuries, with a Hezbollah source describing it as the most significant security breach in nearly a year of clashes with Israel.

While Israel has yet to issue an official statement, an associate of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu suggested that Jerusalem may have been involved in the attack. However, the premier’s office promptly denied this claim.

In response to the crisis, Beirut’s health ministry is urging citizens to donate blood. Hospitals in regions with high injury numbers are being placed on high alert and instructed to coordinate with the ministry to distribute resources to other areas.

