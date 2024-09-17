WSJ: Malware Likely Behind Exploding Pagers in Hezbollah Shipment, Leaving 1,500 Terrorists Dead or Wounded

WSJ: The affected pagers were from a new shipment that Hezbollah received in recent days. A senior Hezbollah terrorist speculated that malware may have caused the devices to heat up and explode. There are close to 1,500 wounded or dead terrorists.
