ADL Report Shows 477% Surge in Anti-Israel Incidents on U.S. Campuses Over Past Academic Year

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reveals a dramatic 477% increase in anti-Israel incidents on U.S. college campuses between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. The ADL recorded 2,087 cases of assault, vandalism, harassment, protests, and divestment resolutions during this period, a sharp rise from the previous academic year.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, described the surge in anti-Israel and antisemitic activity, particularly following the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, as unprecedented. “Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the anti-Israel movement’s relentless harassment, vandalism, intimidations and violent physical assaults go way beyond the peaceful voicing of a political opinion,” Greenblatt said.

He called on college administrators and faculty to take immediate action. “Administrators and faculty need to do much better this year to ensure a safe and truly inclusive environment for all students, regardless of religion, nationality, or political views,” Greenblatt added. “They need to start now.”

The ADL report also highlights the increasing support for U.S.-designated terrorist organizations on campuses, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLO). One notable incident occurred at Columbia University on April 17, 2024, where protesters were recorded chanting, “Al-Qassam you make us proud, kill another soldier now!” referencing a pro-Hamas slogan.

The ADL identified 1,418 protests across 46 states and Washington, D.C., spanning 360 schools, including more than 150 “encampment” protests where students attempted to occupy campus buildings or grounds. The report also documented 28 physical assaults, 201 acts of vandalism, 360 harassment incidents, and 80 “boycott, divestment, and sanctions” (BDS) resolutions targeting Israel, all of which represent substantial increases from the prior year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)