Syrians Rejoice Over Israeli Exploding Pager Op: “Satanic Hezbollah Terrorists Died”

Many Syrians rejoiced over the deaths and maiming of thousands of Hezbollah members in the Israeli “exploding pagers” operation.

Many Syrians detest Hezbollah and Iran since they support Syrian President Bashar Assad in maintaining his regime while committing massacres against civilians.

“We’re happy the Hezbollah pigs are paralyzed and have gone to hell, come on friends, enjoy,” a young Syrian said as he distributed sweets in Idlib, a stronghold of the rebels. Many similar videos were shared online: “The agents of the devil are dead.”

There were also Syrians who expressed anger over the impotence of Arab states in the face of Israel, with an interesting reference to Netanyahu. A parody account in the name of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated: “Netanyahu is hitting Lebanon, Syria, and deep inside Iran, carrying out precise assassinations and complex infiltrations and yet you see the Israelis wiping the floor with him day and night. On the other hand, we, the leaders of the axis of deception are trampled and blown up day and night. We dare not respond, while we reserve the right to retaliate.”

Another Twitter account celebrated the deaths of Hezbollah members but didn’t forget to express joy over the deaths of Zionists as well: “Is it allowed for our mothers and sisters in Aleppo, Idlib, or Daraa to rejoice and express happiness at the deaths of those who uprooted them and killed their children and brothers? Yes it is allowed. It’s also permissible for our mothers and sisters in Gaza to revel in the death of any cursed Zionist even if their death was due to friendly fire or stones from the sky.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)