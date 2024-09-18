Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DEVELOPING: Hundreds Of Hezbollah Radios Explode In Lebanon, Day After 4,000 Injured In Pagers Explosions


Two-way radios and other communication devices used by Hezbollah reportedly exploded all across southern Lebanon, barely a day after thousands of Hezbollah terrorists were injured when their pagers suddenly exploded.

Videos emerging from Lebanon showed panic at a funeral for the son of a Hezbollah MP who was killed in yesterday’s explosion, as well as fires breaking out in vehicles and apartments that apparently had the radios in them.

According to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the radios and devices exploding today were booby-trapped in advance by Israeli intelligence services and then delivered to Hezbollah. They were purchased at the same time as the pagers that blew up yesterday, killing nearly a dozen Hezbollah members and injuring some 4,000 others. The radios were intended to be part of the terrorist organization’s emergency communications system in the event of an all-out war with Israel.

Lebanon’s state news agency reports that at least three people have been killed following the explosions in the Bekaa region, while security sources informed Reuters that hundreds have been injured in a series of blasts across the country.

DEVELOPING.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



