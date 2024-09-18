FAKE NEWS: No Explosives Found At Trump Rally In Long Island [VIDEO]

UPDATE 11:05 AM: Nassau County Police issued a statement moments ago stating that “reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded.” Police elaborated that a person “may have” been training training a bomb detection dog near the site and falsely reported explosives being found. “That individual is currently being detained by the police,” the statement said.

Original story continues below.

Authorities have reportedly discovered explosives in a vehicle near the site of a rally for former President Donald Trump on Long Island, just hours before he was scheduled to speak on Wednesday evening.

If confirmed, the discovery would mark the latest in a series of alarming security breaches surrounding the former president. This comes just three days after a would-be assassin was apprehended at Trump’s Palm Beach golf club, and 9 weeks after Trump’s ear was struck by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Citing sources within the Nassau County Police Department, journalist James Lalino of One America News Network reported that the rally site perimeter had been compromised, and law enforcement removed a suspicious blue barrel from the scene. During a K9 sweep, authorities allegedly found an explosive device inside one of the vehicles parked near the venue.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene and was last seen running into nearby woods. “No one saw if he had anything on him; they just saw him take off running,” a source allegedly told Lalino. The source also noted that vehicles were lining up along Hempstead Turnpike and even parking in Eisenhower Park as thousands of Trump supporters flocked to the rally.

The former president is set to address a packed Nassau Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET, where large crowds of supporters have already begun gathering, many having camped out overnight to secure a spot inside the arena. Doors to the event will open at 3 p.m. ET, and the venue is expected to be filled with Trump supporters donning MAGA gear, hats, and flags.

This latest incident follows a series of violent threats targeting Trump since his return to the campaign trail. On July 13, an assassination attempt occurred at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear by a would-be attacker. More recently, an armed suspect pointed an AK-47 at the former president while he played golf at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. Secret Service agents quickly neutralized the threat.

Trump has frequently attributed the rise in violent threats against him to the “rhetoric” of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that their language has incited aggression against him and his supporters. As a result, the former president has shifted many of his events indoors to enhance security.

Local authorities are continuing to investigate the situation, with no official confirmation yet regarding the explosives found near the rally site.

