Hezbollah Leader Vows A “Bloodily Unique Revenge” After 2 Days Of Radio And Pager Explosions

Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council and cousin of the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, issued a warning of retribution following a second day of explosions targeting Hezbollah communications devices. Blaming the attacks on Israel, which has maintained official silence, Safieddine vowed that Hezbollah would exact a “bloodily unique revenge.”

“These attacks will certainly be uniquely punished; there will be a bloodily unique revenge,” Safieddine declared in a public statement, signaling the group’s intent to retaliate in response to the recent explosions.

Though Safieddine refrained from elaborating on Hezbollah’s plans, he hinted at further developments to come. “I won’t talk about this at length,” he said, adding, “tomorrow, the leader of Hezbollah will speak and all will be revealed. And we will be in a new situation and a new confrontation with this enemy.”

Safieddine said Hezbollah is resilient, asserting that the terrorist organization remains unshaken. “The enemy should know that we are not beaten, that we will not break, that will not withdraw, and will not be influenced by what this enemy is doing.”

