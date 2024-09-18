Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hezbollah Leader Vows A “Bloodily Unique Revenge” After 2 Days Of Radio And Pager Explosions


Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council and cousin of the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, issued a warning of retribution following a second day of explosions targeting Hezbollah communications devices. Blaming the attacks on Israel, which has maintained official silence, Safieddine vowed that Hezbollah would exact a “bloodily unique revenge.”

“These attacks will certainly be uniquely punished; there will be a bloodily unique revenge,” Safieddine declared in a public statement, signaling the group’s intent to retaliate in response to the recent explosions.

Though Safieddine refrained from elaborating on Hezbollah’s plans, he hinted at further developments to come. “I won’t talk about this at length,” he said, adding, “tomorrow, the leader of Hezbollah will speak and all will be revealed. And we will be in a new situation and a new confrontation with this enemy.”

Safieddine said Hezbollah is resilient, asserting that the terrorist organization remains unshaken. “The enemy should know that we are not beaten, that we will not break, that will not withdraw, and will not be influenced by what this enemy is doing.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STONEWALLED: FAA Refuses To Say Whether It Told US Airlines To Suspend Their Flights To Israel

FOR SHAME: UN General Assembly Passes Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End “Unlawful Presence” In Gaza

The Federal Reserve Has Finally Lowered Rates. Here’s What Consumers Should Know

CROWN HEIGHTS: Tragic Petirah Of 15-Year-Old Bochur Menachem Mendel Bluming Z”L

FAKE NEWS: No Explosives Found At Trump Rally In Long Island [VIDEO]

TAKE TWO: Hundreds Of Hezbollah Radios Explode In Lebanon, Day After 4,000 Injured In Pagers Explosions

BRACING FOR ESCALATION: IDF Moves Elite IDF Unit From Gaza To North

About 500 Hezbollah Terrorists Lost Their Eyesight

How Did The Iranian “Ambassador” To Lebanon Lose An Eye In A Hezbollah Explosion?

Exploding Pagers Were Made By A Company In Budapest, Taiwan’s Gold Apollo Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network