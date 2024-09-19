Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hezbollah Is Hiding True Death Toll; Radwan Force Command Was Decimated


The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon that the death toll from the two days of “exploding devices” has risen to 37 and 2,931 wounded.

According to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad, 25 people were killed on Wednesday and 12 on Tuesday.

However, Israeli officials estimate that Hezbollah is hiding the true death toll from the explosions and it’s likely that dozens more were killed. Additionally, Ynet reported that officials believe that the elite Radwan Force suffered severe losses, including senior command members.

According to the report, the terrorists who were killed ranged in age from 16 to 54 and were from many regions of the country but mostly from the south. Other regions where operatives were killed include the Dahieh suburb of Beirut (a Hezbollah stronghold), the Bekaa Valley, and the Akkar region in the north.

The video below shows the plane on which 95 injured terrorists were flown from Lebanon to Iran for medical treatment:

The terrorists being transferred to the plane.

Hezbollah has reported a total of 477 fatalities since the start of the war.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



