HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Missile & Drone Attacks In Northern Israel


The IDF has announced that two Israeli soldiers were killed, and several others were injured in missile and drone attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel today.

Major (res.) Nael Fwarsy, 43, from Maghar. and Sgt. Tomer Keren, 20, from Haifa.

Fwarsy lost his life, and another soldier sustained minor injuries when a Hezbollah-launched explosive-laden drone hit an area near Ya’ara in the Western Galilee.

Keren was killed, and eight other soldiers were injured, one critically, after two anti-tank missiles fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon struck a position at Ramim Ridge, located along the border in the Galilee Panhandle.



