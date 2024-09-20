Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MAJOR ELIMINATION: Hezbollah’s Top Military Official Ibrahim Akil Assassinated In IDF Strike


An IDF airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday killed Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah’s second-in-command who sits on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s top military body.

During the 1980s, Aqil was a principal member of Islamic Jihad Organization—Hizballah’s terrorist cell—that claimed the bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people, and the U.S. Marine barracks in October 1983, which killed 241 U.S. personnel.

“The Israeli air strike killed Radwan Force commander Ibrahim Aqil, its armed force’s second-in-command after Fuad Shukr,” a Hezbollah official confirmed.

In the 1980s, Aqil directed the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon and held them there.

Lebanese media reports claim that an Israeli F-35 carried out the attack, with two missiles.

The military says there are no changes to guidelines for civilians at this stage, and it will provide further details on the “targeted strike” soon.

This marks only the third instance of the IDF launching airstrikes in Beirut since the war began. In July, an Israeli strike targeted and killed Hezbollah’s military commander Fuad Shukr, and earlier, in January, Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed during an Israeli air raid in the Lebanese capital.



