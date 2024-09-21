IDF Kills Two Terrorists Responsible For Murdering Six Hostages In Gaza Tunnel

Israeli forces have killed two terrorists believed to be responsible for the recent murder of six hostages in a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.The hostages – Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi – were killed in the tunnel before the terrorists were now located and neutralized.

In a press conference, Hagari detailed the operation, explaining that Israeli forces from the 162nd Division encountered the terrorists a day after the murders. “A day after the murder of the hostages, forces with the 162nd Division identified two terrorists emerging from a nearby tunnel in the Tel Sultan area, and killed them in an exchange of fire,” Hagari said.

Following the clash, Israeli forces conducted a thorough investigation of the tunnel and the equipment found with the terrorists. “After we investigated the findings from the tunnel and equipment from the terrorists, we found DNA and several items that belonged to the terrorists that we killed,” Hagari confirmed.

Hagari also said that evidence indicates the two terrorists were present in the tunnel at the time of the murders. “We are checking their involvement in the murder,” he added, saying that the investigation is ongoing to confirm their direct role in the killings.

