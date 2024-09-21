Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Kills Two Terrorists Responsible For Murdering Six Hostages In Gaza Tunnel


Israeli forces have killed two terrorists believed to be responsible for the recent murder of six hostages in a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.The hostages – Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi – were killed in the tunnel before the terrorists were now located and neutralized.

In a press conference, Hagari detailed the operation, explaining that Israeli forces from the 162nd Division encountered the terrorists a day after the murders. “A day after the murder of the hostages, forces with the 162nd Division identified two terrorists emerging from a nearby tunnel in the Tel Sultan area, and killed them in an exchange of fire,” Hagari said.

Following the clash, Israeli forces conducted a thorough investigation of the tunnel and the equipment found with the terrorists. “After we investigated the findings from the tunnel and equipment from the terrorists, we found DNA and several items that belonged to the terrorists that we killed,” Hagari confirmed.

Hagari also said that evidence indicates the two terrorists were present in the tunnel at the time of the murders. “We are checking their involvement in the murder,” he added, saying that the investigation is ongoing to confirm their direct role in the killings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Kills Two Terrorists Responsible For Murdering Six Hostages In Gaza Tunnel

WATCH: IDF Destroys Thousands Of Rocket Launcher Barrels In Southern Lebanon

IDF Prepares For Possible Attack On Israel In Next 24 Hours

IDF CONFIRMS: Hezbollah’s Head Of Military Operations Dead, Was Planning Invasion Of Israel

US Doubts Israel-Hamas Ceasefire And Hostage Deal Possible Before End Of Biden’s Term

Trump To Jews: “Kamala Harris Hasn’t Lifted A Finger To Protect You Or Your Children”

MAJOR ELIMINATION: Hezbollah’s Top Military Official Ibrahim Akil Assassinated In IDF Strike

WATCH: Harav Shaul Alter Visits Family of Fallen Hostage Hero Ori Danino HY”D During Shiva

STRAIGHT TO PRISON: Cuomo Personally Manipulated Covid Death Toll In NY, Lied To Congress About It

IDF Strikes Over 100 Hezbollah Rocket Launchers, Orders Northern Israel Residents To Stay Near Bomb Shelters

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network