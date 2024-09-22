Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Supreme Court Rejects “Frivolous Petition” Against Harav Dovid Yosef’s Candidacy For Chief Rabbi


Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday rejected the petition aimed at disqualifying HaRav Dovid Yosef’s candidacy for the position of Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The judges ruled unanimously that the petition should be dismissed, which effectively allows HaRav Yosef to continue his campaign to be elected to the position of Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The frivolous petition was filed by a left-wing organization due to statements HaRav Yosef made against the Reform movement in the past. HaRav Yosef’s lawyer stated that “in certain matters, he has the obligation to voice rebuke even if it rubs listeners the wrong way. After all, that is a core principle of freedom of expression.”

The government’s position was that the petition should have been immediately dismissed but the Supreme Court decided to hold the hearing. The judges ruled unanimously that the petition should be rejected, reflecting its established stance of not interfering in public matters until the formal process is fully exhausted. The court deemed the petition as premature and “theoretical” as the Rav has not yet been elected to the position.

HaRav Yosef officially submitted his candidacy forms to the election committee on Sunday. Last week, former Chief Rabbi HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef publicly expressed support for his brother’s candidacy

HaRav Yosef is widely expected to receive a majority of votes and secure the position.

Hagaon HaRav Dovid Yosef with his brother HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef. (Photo: Yaakov Cohen)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



