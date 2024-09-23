WATCH: Sen. Fetterman Slaps Down Anti-Israel Sen. Bernie Sanders, Says He “Loves” Hezbollah’s Exploding Pagers

Sen. John Fetterman voiced strong support for Israel’s handling of terror groups in a Sunday interview with NBC News, distancing himself from criticism leveled by Sen. Bernie Sanders regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in the region.

During the interview on Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker played a clip of Sanders accusing Netanyahu of escalating tensions with neighboring hostile groups to maintain his hold on power. Sanders had said, “Every time a deal appears close, Netanyahu moves the goalposts, introducing new demands and torpedoing the deal. It is clear to me that Netanyahu is prolonging the war in order to cling to power.”

When asked if he agreed with Sanders’s assessment, Fetterman firmly disagreed. “No, not at all, and I want to be very clear,” Fetterman responded. “I thought what Israel chose to do about blowing up the pagers and then the walkie-talkies, and then targeting and eliminating membership and leadership of Hezbollah—I absolutely support that, and in fact, if anything, I love it.”

Fetterman went on to praise the IDF for their operations in Lebanon, where they reportedly used creative tactics to eliminate Hezbollah operatives. “Israel demonstrated that they will not allow terrorists to avoid accountability, and I fully support that,” Fetterman added.

