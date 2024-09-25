Memorial Honoring Victims Of Oct. 7 Hamas Massacre And Fallen IDF Soldiers Unveiled In Yerushalayim

On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion unveiled the Swords of Iron memorial on Ruppin Street in Jerusalem, opposite the National Library. This is the first monument in the city dedicated to both the victims of Hamas’s October 7 massacre and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who have fallen in the war that followed.

“These are difficult, painful, and bloody days, in which our enemies are doing everything they can to prevent Israeli citizens from living normal lives,” Herzog said, opening the ceremony. He emphasized Israel’s determination to protect its people, stating, “We will not rest and we will not stop until all Israeli citizens return to their homes and are safe and secure.”

The event was attended by senior government officials, Jerusalem City Council members, ambassadors, and bereaved families. Mayor Moshe Lion highlighted the significance of the monument, saying, “This monument highlights the magnitude of the loss Jerusalem has experienced, while also conveying hope for better days… This shared commemoration sends a message of hope and unity.”

A kapittel Tehillim was recited by Rabbi Shmuel Slotki, who lost his sons Noam and Yishai in the war against Hamas, and a prayer for the return of the hostages was led by Jon Polin, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among six hostages executed by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza.

The iron monument stands 14 meters in diameter and 5.5 meters tall. It bears the names of soldiers, security forces, rescue personnel, and civilians from Jerusalem who lost their lives since October 7. Inside the structure is a verse from the “Nachem” prayer, recited on Tisha B’Av: “Therefore Zion will weep bitterly, and Jerusalem will give forth its voice. My heart, my heart grieves for their fallen; my bowels, my bowels grieve for their fallen.” A private space within the monument allows families to reflect in quiet remembrance of their loved ones.

