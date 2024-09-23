Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Top American Universities Could Lose $33.2 Billion if They Boycott Israel, Report Finds


A report from JLens, now part of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), suggests that the endowments of the top 100 U.S. universities could face a collective loss of $33.2 billion over the next decade if they boycott companies doing business with Israel.

The ADL’s “first of its kind” report analyzed two hypothetical large-cap U.S. equity portfolios: one broadly diversified and another excluding companies targeted by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. The findings revealed a significant financial gap between the two portfolios, with the one boycotting Israel lagging behind by 1.8 percentage points in returns—11.1% compared to 12.9%.

Major companies affected by BDS campaigns include Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Microsoft. According to the ADL, universities that choose to divest from such companies could face substantial financial setbacks.

“Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Princeton are projected to collectively lose more than $8 billion in estimated returns on their endowments over the decade,” the report stated. Brown University, which is considering demands for Israel divestment, could miss out on approximately $309.8 million in returns on its $6 billion endowment.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt warned of both moral and financial consequences if universities choose to boycott Israel. “Calls for universities to divest from companies doing business in Israel are not only morally dangerous, but may also be financially dangerous. University investment committees have a fiduciary responsibility to prudently steward institutional resources,” Greenblatt said.

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Reveals Secret Project: Hezbollah Exploited Poor Families To Embed Cruise Missiles In Their Homes

IDF Names Offensive Against Hezbollah “Northern Arrows” After It Carries Out 1,300+ Airstrikes

GET WRECKED: Obama’s CIA Director Says Pinpoint Targeting Of Hezbollah Pagers Was A “Form Of Terrorism”

NETANYAHU TO LEBANESE CIVILIANS: Evacuate Now, War Is With Hezbollah, Not People Of Lebanon [VIDEO]

TOP TERRORIST TARGETED: Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s No. 3, Targeted In IDF Strike On Beirut Building

WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Underground Command Center In Kirya

VIDEOS: IDF Intensifies Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Warns Civilians to Evacuate

Man Accused In Second Assassination Attempt Wrote Note Indicating He Intended To Kill Trump

Netanyahu Weighing Military Siege On Northern Gaza As Hostage Crisis Deepens

WATCH: Lebanese Civilians Flee Southern Lebanon

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network