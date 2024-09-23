STAGGERING NUMBERS: IDF Says Air Force Bombed 1,100+ Hezbollah Terror Targets Since This Morning

Since this morning, Israeli Air Force operations in Lebanon have hit over 1,100 Hezbollah targets, according to the IDF. More than 1,400 munitions were fired by IAF fighter jets and drones, targeting sites used by Hezbollah to store rockets, missiles, launchers, and drones that posed a threat to Israel.

The IDF reports that airstrikes will continue throughout the night, focusing on hundreds more Hezbollah assets.

The strikes have been taking place in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area, deep inside the country.

An Israeli official said on Monday, “What Hezbollah hasn’t understood through force, it will understand through more force.”

Hezbollah has responded by firing several hundred rockets into Israel, including areas that haven’t been targeted before, such as central Haifa, the Shomron, and the Sharon area.

One missile fell in the Palestinian town of Deir Istiya, known as a terror stronghold, and caused extensive damage.

