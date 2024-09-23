STAGGERING NUMBERS: IDF Says Air Force Bombed EIGHT HUNDRED Hezbollah Terror Targets Since This Morning

IDF forces have struck approximately 800 Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon since Monday morning, the IDF spokesperson said on Monday evening.

The strikes were carried out in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area, deep inside the country.

An Israeli official said on Monday: “What Hezbollah hasn’t understood through force, it will understand through more force.”

Hezbollah responded by firing 165 rockets into Israel, including areas that haven’t been targeted before such as the Shomron and the Sharon area.

One missile fell in the Palestinian town of Deir Istiya, known as a terror stronghold, and caused extensive damage.

