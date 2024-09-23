Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TOP TERRORIST TARGETED: Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s No. 3, Targeted In IDF Strike On Beirut Building


Israeli airstrikes in Beirut this evening targeted senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki, according to security sources cited by Israeli media. Karaki, head of Hezbollah’s southern command, is responsible for the terror group’s military operations in southern Lebanon and is a key member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, its top military body.

The IDF confirmed the “targeted strike” and stated that more details would be provided soon. This marks only the fourth Israeli airstrike on Beirut since the war began.

If Karaki’s death is confirmed, it would leave just one surviving member of Hezbollah’s top chain of command under Hassan Nasrallah – Abu Ali Rida, commander of the terrorist organization’s “Bader” unit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



