Investigation Launched After Officers Caught Brutally Beating Chareidi Protesters in Beit Shemesh


Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy has ordered an immediate investigation after video footage surfaced showing police officers using batons to brutally beat Chareidi protesters in Beit Shemesh. The demonstrators were protesting against an event being held at a local community center.

In a statement, Levy said, “If it turns out during the inspection that the police officers acted illegally, they will be dealt with severely.” The incident, which took place earlier this evening, has sparked outrage after the footage showed officers forcefully dispersing the protesters.

The investigation will determine whether the officers involved acted within the bounds of the law or used excessive force during the protest. The case has drawn attention to the methods used by law enforcement in dealing with protests, particularly within the Chareidi community.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



