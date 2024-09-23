IDF Names Offensive Against Hezbollah “Northern Arrows” After It Carries Out 1,300+ Airstrikes

The IDF has officially named its military offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon “Northern Arrows,” according to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

The announcement comes after a major escalation in hostilities over the past 24 hours, with the IDF launching extensive airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions across Lebanon. According to military reports, more than 1,300 sites linked to the Iran-backed terror group have been hit in the ongoing operation.

One of the airstrikes targeted senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki in Beirut. If his death is confirmed, it would leave Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah increasingly isolated, as Israel has systematically eliminated much of the group’s leadership over the past 11 months. However, in a statement released Monday night, Hezbollah dismissed rumors of his death, insisting that Karaki was “fine and, God willing, in full health and wellness and has moved to a safe place.”

The IDF has yet to provide further details on the strike, which marks the fourth such operation in Beirut since Hezbollah-led forces began launching near-daily attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the northern border, in solidarity with Hamas during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The IDF on Monday night released images that purportedly show Hezbollah storing munitions inside civilian homes in southern Lebanon. One of the images depicts a long-range missile housed in the attic of a residential home in the village of Houmine al-Tahta. The missile, mounted on a hydraulic system, is reportedly ready to launch from an opening in the roof, with a Lebanese family living on the first floor directly beneath the weapon.

“This is an immediate and real threat to Israeli civilians, and we have an obligation to remove it,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said during a press conference.

Below is an animated infographic of the distance between Lebanese villages and Israeli communities

Below is footage of a secondary explosion in which a rocket is launched from a residential building and hits a nearby house

Below is footage of the damage caused by Hezbollah to communities in northern Israel

Below are the types of Hezbollah weapons struck by the IDF today