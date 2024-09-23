Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Names Offensive Against Hezbollah “Northern Arrows” After It Carries Out 1,300+ Airstrikes


The IDF has officially named its military offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon “Northern Arrows,” according to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

The announcement comes after a major escalation in hostilities over the past 24 hours, with the IDF launching extensive airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions across Lebanon. According to military reports, more than 1,300 sites linked to the Iran-backed terror group have been hit in the ongoing operation.

One of the airstrikes targeted senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki in Beirut. If his death is confirmed, it would leave Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah increasingly isolated, as Israel has systematically eliminated much of the group’s leadership over the past 11 months. However, in a statement released Monday night, Hezbollah dismissed rumors of his death, insisting that Karaki was “fine and, God willing, in full health and wellness and has moved to a safe place.”

The IDF has yet to provide further details on the strike, which marks the fourth such operation in Beirut since Hezbollah-led forces began launching near-daily attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the northern border, in solidarity with Hamas during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The IDF on Monday night released images that purportedly show Hezbollah storing munitions inside civilian homes in southern Lebanon. One of the images depicts a long-range missile housed in the attic of a residential home in the village of Houmine al-Tahta. The missile, mounted on a hydraulic system, is reportedly ready to launch from an opening in the roof, with a Lebanese family living on the first floor directly beneath the weapon.

“This is an immediate and real threat to Israeli civilians, and we have an obligation to remove it,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said during a press conference.

Below is an animated infographic of the distance between Lebanese villages and Israeli communities

Below is footage of a secondary explosion in which a rocket is launched from a residential building and hits a nearby house

Below is footage of the damage caused by Hezbollah to communities in northern Israel

 Below are the types of Hezbollah weapons struck by the IDF today



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Underground Command Center In Kirya

VIDEOS: IDF Intensifies Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Warns Civilians to Evacuate

Man Accused In Second Assassination Attempt Wrote Note Indicating He Intended To Kill Trump

Netanyahu Weighing Military Siege On Northern Gaza As Hostage Crisis Deepens

WATCH: Lebanese Civilians Flee Southern Lebanon

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab-Israeli Attacks Soldier Near IDF Base

IDF: “We’re Pounding Lebanon With Strikes Unprecedented In Their Power, Lebanese Civilians Near Border Must Evacuate”

לא ימושו מפיך: “Not One Bochur Has Left,” Menahel Of Yeshiva In Northern Israel Says

Ben-Gvir’s Personal Driver Indicted for Running Red Light, Causing Accident [VIDEOS]

IS SINWAR DEAD? IDF Probing If Hamas Leader Was Eliminated In Recent Airstrikes

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network