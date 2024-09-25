Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Conducts Airstrikes on 60 Hezbollah Intelligence Targets


Today, the IDF announced the completion of a series of airstrikes targeting 60 Hezbollah positions linked to the group’s intelligence directorate. According to an official statement, IDF fighter jets carried out the operation, which successfully destroyed a range of critical infrastructure used by Hezbollah for intelligence gathering and operational planning.

The strikes focused on command centers, surveillance tools, and other key assets utilized by Hezbollah to assess intelligence and strategize operations. The IDF described the operation as a direct effort to disrupt and weaken Hezbollah’s ability to monitor and respond to Israeli activities in the region.

The destruction of these intelligence resources is seen as a significant blow to Hezbollah’s operational capabilities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Don’t Criticize When You Wouldn’t Put Up With These Radicals In America Either

DRAMATIC: Harris Surges To 7-Point Lead Over Trump

ELECTION SEASON! Health Experts Warn Of Virus Spreading That Can Cause Paralysis In Children

WSJ: “A Ground War Between Israel & Hezbollah Would Be A Different Story”

Netanyahu: “We Will Continue Striking Hezbollah, Homes with Missiles Will No Longer Stand”

US Official: Hezbollah Has “Been Taken 20 Years Backwards” By Massive Israeli Bombardment

“MADNESS:” MK Slams IDF After Targeted Killing Of Hezbollah’s Karaki Fails Due To Fears Of ‘Collateral Damage’

IDF Precision Airstrike In Beirut Kills Ibrahim Qubaisi, The Now-Headless Head Of Hezbollah’s Rocket And Missile Division

More Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights to Ben-Gurion Airport Amid Ongoing Conflict

DRAMATIC DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Drivers Stops On Shoulder As 2 Rockets Explode Ahead

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network