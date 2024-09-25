IDF Conducts Airstrikes on 60 Hezbollah Intelligence Targets

Today, the IDF announced the completion of a series of airstrikes targeting 60 Hezbollah positions linked to the group’s intelligence directorate. According to an official statement, IDF fighter jets carried out the operation, which successfully destroyed a range of critical infrastructure used by Hezbollah for intelligence gathering and operational planning.

The strikes focused on command centers, surveillance tools, and other key assets utilized by Hezbollah to assess intelligence and strategize operations. The IDF described the operation as a direct effort to disrupt and weaken Hezbollah’s ability to monitor and respond to Israeli activities in the region.

The destruction of these intelligence resources is seen as a significant blow to Hezbollah’s operational capabilities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)