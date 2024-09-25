Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Mount Hermon Ski Resort, Causing Significant Damage [VIDEO]


A rocket fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militants struck the Mount Hermon ski resort’s cable car, causing extensive damage and forcing the popular tourist site to remain closed for an unprecedented full year.

Refael Nave, CEO of the Mount Hermon site, condemned the incident and said he would seek swift repairs to ensure visitor safety.

“The impact necessitates a massive and swift fix to provide the necessary security measures on the mount,” Nave stated.

The Mount Hermon site released video footage of the rocket strike, showcasing the severity of the damage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



