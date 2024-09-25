Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
FOOTAGE: Drone Attack From Iraq Hits Eilat Port, Causing Damage and Disruption


A drone infiltration alert triggered sirens in Israel’s southernmost city, Eilat, earlier today, followed by reports of an impact at the city’s port. Eyewitness footage captures smoke billowing from the port area, with significant damage visible to a hangar.

According to initial reports, the drone strike targeted the port’s facilities, causing unspecified damage.

Eilat’s port is a critical hub for trade and tourism.

“Following the sirens that sounded in the area of the city of Eilat, two UAVs were identified approaching the area of Eilat from the East,” the IDF said in a statement. “An Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 5 class corvette missile ship intercepted one UAV and a fallen UAV was identified in the area of Eilat.”

Magen David Adom said its personnel are treating 2 patients – a man in his 60’s and a 28-year-old – for minor injuries sustained in the attack.

