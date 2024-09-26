Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Akko, Northern Residents Told To Stay Near Shelters


As Operation Northern Arrows continued on Thursday morning, Hezbollah resumed rocket fire at northern Israel after about 20 hours of quiet, with the last barrage fired on Wednesday at about 3 p.m.

A barrage of about 45 rockets was fired at the Akko area, Haifa Bay, and the Upper Galil late Thursday morning. Some of the rockets were intercepted and others fell in open areas or the sea, as seen in the video below.

B’Chasdei Hashem there were no injuries. Two people were treated for shock.

Some of the interceptions over Akko:

Residents of communities in Ramat HaGolan and the Galil were instructed on Thursday morning to stay in close proximity to their bomb shelters until further notice.

Meanwhile, the IDF has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon. The IDF spokesperson said that fighter jets attacked dozens of terror targets since the morning in several locations in Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



