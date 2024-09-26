Fire Erupts At Ancient Shul in West Bank, Suspected Arson Investigated [VIDEO]

A fire broke out today at the ancient Eshtamoa Shul in the South Chevron Hills, located in the Palestinian town of as-Samu in the southern West Bank. The blaze, which occurred amid the archaeological ruins of the shuls, is being investigated by Israeli authorities.

Jewish activists have condemned the incident as a hate crime, alleging that the fire was deliberately set by individuals who arrived at the site early in the morning. A spokesperson for the Israel Police’s Yehuda District confirmed that the IDF had reported a fire in the area and said authorities are investigating the cause. The IDF has not yet commented on the fire’s origin.

Eliram Azoulai, head of the Har Chevron Regional Council, labeled the fire as “an act of terrorism” and claimed it was an attempt “to erase Jewish identity and symbols from the regions of our fathers.” Azoulai urged security forces to take firm action to protect the historic site.

