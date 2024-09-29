Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Confirms Strike Yemen On Sunday As Videos Show Massive Explosions [VIDEOS]


The IDF has released a statement confirming carrying out airstrike in Yemen on Sunday afternoon.

“Today, during an extensive, intelligence-based aerial operation, dozens of IAF aircraft—including fighter jets, mid-air refueling aircraft, and intelligence aircraft struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the Ras Isa and Hudaydah areas of Yemen. The targets included power plants and a seaport used to import oil, which were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.

The strikes were carried out in response to the recent attacks by the Houthis against the State of Israel.

Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation.

The IDF is determined to continue operating at any distance – near or far – against all threats to the citizens of the State of Israel”.

