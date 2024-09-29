Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
$500 Travel Voucher Now Available For Bochurim Heading To Eretz Yisroel Early To Help Resolve Shidduch Crisis


American bochurim have been receiving texts informing them that they are eligible for a new $500 voucher towards a flight to Eretz Yisroel – if they go there to learn by fourth-year Sukkos or earlier. YWN has confirmed that the texts being received are authentic and legitimate.

The voucher, which is part of the broader initiative by roshei yeshiva to close the shidduch age gap, is available for both direct and stopover flights, and all tickets must be booked through H&M Travel Services. Bochurim can contact the agency at 212-434-0203 ext. 209 or ext. 225, or by emailing [email protected].

To qualify for the voucher, a member of the yeshiva’s Hanhala or office must reach out to H&M Travel Services to confirm that the bochur is enrolled in the yeshiva’s bais medrash program.

The $500 voucher will be distributed as long as funds remain available. Those planning to head to Eretz Yisroel are encouraged to secure their flights early to ensure they receive the funding.

The roshei yeshivos leading this initiative – including Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, Rav Elya Chaim Swerdloff, Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, Rav Mendel Slomovitz, and Rav Mottel Dick, under the guidance of Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch – have previously stated that in addition to sending bochurim to Eretz Yisroel at an earlier age, they will also be asking of girls to delay entering shidduchim to assist in closing the age gap, as well as telling bochurim not to date girls breaking the new takana and entering the shidduch market earlier.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



4 Responses

  1. Unless moreinu rosh hayeshiva shlita rav avraham yehoshua soloveitchik is accepting bochurim this zman nothing the askanim do or say will change the facts.
    The oilam wants to go learn in brisk and thats that!!

  3. Anyone who only values the name brisk, even though there are many wonderful yeshivas of equal value, even at the cost of causing scores of girls to never get married, is truly selfish, and not someone I would want for my daughter

  4. Wow. This is the first time we are seeing movement on this issue
    This is a historic moment in Klal Yisrael
    May all those involved be Gebenshed with much Bracha

