Arab Affairs Analyst: This Is The Significance Of Nasrallah’s Elimination


Tzvi Yehezkeli, Arab affairs correspondent and the head of the Arab desk at Channel 13 News, discussed the significance of Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“It’s a historically monumental Islamic event,” he began. “It really depends on how Israel will proceed. We’ve discovered that Nasrallah is weaker than we thought…the question is how this escalates from Israel’s perspective. Will we approach this tactically regarding Lebanon? In the Lebanese context, you could really disarm Hezbollah.”

He clarified: “Do you know what the Lebanese will do when you give them the option to disarm Hezbollah? A peace agreement with Lebanon could even happen. Nasrallah participated in Assad’s greatest massacre; he starved Syrians. I think Iran is weak right now in a sense that we’ve cut off a very important branch. Hezbollah has truly taken a hit.”

“There’s no command, no chain of command, there’s no military brain – Nasrallah was the communications mastermind that mapped out the way and the military personnel translated that into action. That’s gone now.”

“It reminds me of the end of the Lebanon War. We didn’t do all the work in Dahieh, there’s still the precision missile project—Hezbollah still has an arsenal of missiles. We need to tackle today what we neglected after the Lebanon War. We have to keep going until the point where the Lebanese people say they’ll deal with the rest and we’ll reach a peace agreement. If you neutralize the Iranian threat to the Middle East, it’s the dawn of a new day in the region. For real.”

