WATCH: Biden Says “The United States Is Fully, Fully, Fully Supportive Of Israel”

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States was “fully supportive” of Israel after Iran’s ballistic missile attacks, describing Tehran’s assault as “defeated and ineffective.”

“At my direction, the United State military actively supported the defense of Israel, and we’re still assessing the impact,” Biden said. “But, based on what we know, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective.

“This is a testament to Israeli military capability and the U.S. military,” he continued. “It’s also a testament to intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against the brazen attack.

“Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel,” Biden added.

The president noted that he spent the morning and part of the afternoon in the Situation Room, meeting with his national security team and consulting with Israelis.

