ANOTHER HINT: Netanyahu Cryptically Implies That Yahye Sinwar Is Dead

Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu made a cryptic remark that has further fueled speculation about the fate of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza.

Netanyahu, while addressing Tuesday’s ballistic missile attack from Iran, lumped Sinwar and other terrorist leaders together, saying, “Sinwar and Deif did not understand this; neither did Nasrallah…”

The phrasing appears to suggest that Sinwar, like Mohamed Deif and Hassan Nasrallah, is dead.

This marks the second time within a week that Israeli officials have hinted at Sinwar’s possible demise. Earlier this week, YWN pointed out a photo of Sinwar displayed in an IDF underground bunker was conspicuously marked with a question mark.

Netanyahu’s remarks were part of a broader warning directed at Iran following today’s missile attack. He emphasized that the attacks had failed due to Israel’s advanced air defense systems and warned Tehran directly, saying “This evening, Iran made a big mistake – and it will pay for it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)