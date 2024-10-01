Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ANOTHER HINT: Netanyahu Cryptically Implies That Yahye Sinwar Is Dead


Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu made a cryptic remark that has further fueled speculation about the fate of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza.

Netanyahu, while addressing Tuesday’s ballistic missile attack from Iran, lumped Sinwar and other terrorist leaders together, saying, “Sinwar and Deif did not understand this; neither did Nasrallah…

The phrasing appears to suggest that Sinwar, like Mohamed Deif and Hassan Nasrallah, is dead.

This marks the second time within a week that Israeli officials have hinted at Sinwar’s possible demise. Earlier this week, YWN pointed out a photo of Sinwar displayed in an IDF underground bunker was conspicuously marked with a question mark.

Netanyahu’s remarks were part of a broader warning directed at Iran following today’s missile attack.  He emphasized that the attacks had failed due to Israel’s advanced air defense systems and warned Tehran directly, saying “This evening, Iran made a big mistake – and it will pay for it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ANOTHER HINT: Netanyahu Cryptically Implies That Yahye Sinwar Is Dead

FULL REPLAY: JD Vance And Tim Walz Go Head-To-Head In 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

WATCH: Trump Blames Biden, Harris For Attack On Israel; They ‘Made Iran Rich’

NETANYAHU: Iran Made A Big Mistake Tonight; They Will Pay For It [VIDEO]

WATCH: Biden Says “The United States Is Fully, Fully, Fully Supportive Of Israel”

LOSERS: Iranian Supreme Leader, President Declare Victory After Failed Missile Attack

WATCH: Pentagon: Iran’s Missile Strike on Israel Today Twice the Size of April Attack

VIDEOS: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan “There Will Be Severe Consequences”

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: IRAN FIRES 181 BALLISTIC MISSILES INTO ISRAEL; PALESTINIAN IS ONLY FATALITY

TERROR IN JAFFA: 6 Killed, 12 Wounded After Terrorists Open Fire Near Light Rail

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network