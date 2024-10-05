Report: Nasrallah’s Successor Is Eliminated In IDF Strike In Beirut

Israeli security sources told Sky News Arabia on Motzei Shabbos that Hashim Safieddine, the presumed successor of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an IDF attack on the Dahieh suburb of Beirut overnight Thursday.

A Lebanese security source told Sky News that the chances of anyone surviving the attack are “almost zero.”

Three Israeli officials told the New York Times that the strikes targeted a meeting of senior Hezbollah intelligence officials, including Safieddine.

The Saudi media outlet Al Hadath reported that Israel received confirmation of Safieddine’s death, adding that Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers were also killed in the strikes. “It was a ring of fire, Israel attacked 11 times consecutively,” a source close to Hezbollah told AFP.

Safieddine was Nasrallah’s cousin and the son-in-law of slain Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

