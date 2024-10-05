Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: Nasrallah’s Successor Is Eliminated In IDF Strike In Beirut


Israeli security sources told Sky News Arabia on Motzei Shabbos that Hashim Safieddine, the presumed successor of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an IDF attack on the Dahieh suburb of Beirut overnight Thursday.

A Lebanese security source told Sky News that the chances of anyone surviving the attack are “almost zero.”

Three Israeli officials told the New York Times that the strikes targeted a meeting of senior Hezbollah intelligence officials, including Safieddine.

The Saudi media outlet Al Hadath reported that Israel received confirmation of Safieddine’s death, adding that Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers were also killed in the strikes. “It was a ring of fire, Israel attacked 11 times consecutively,” a source close to Hezbollah told AFP.

Safieddine was Nasrallah’s cousin and the son-in-law of slain Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HORRIFIC EREV ROSH HASHANAH NEWS: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Ground Operation Intensifies

Why Did HaRav Shternbuch Burst Into Tears Before Selichos?

At Shul? This Is What You Should Do If You Hear A Siren

IDF Ground Offensive in Southern Lebanon Intensifies as Troops Target Hezbollah Infrastructure [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

FLATBUSH: NYPD Commanders Meet With FJCC And Community Leadership At Pre Holiday Security Meeting

Victims Identified in Deadly Jaffa Light Rail Terror Attack

Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Target Northern Israel

ANOTHER HINT: Netanyahu Cryptically Implies That Yahye Sinwar Is Dead

FULL REPLAY: JD Vance And Tim Walz Go Head-To-Head In 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

WATCH: Trump Blames Biden, Harris For Attack On Israel; They ‘Made Iran Rich’

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network