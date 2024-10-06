WATCH: New Footage: Waves Of Iranian Missiles Fly Over Jordan

New footage of the Iranian attack on Israel on October 1 as seen from Jordan was published online last week.

A Jordanian photographer set up a camera that captured the skies over Jordan during the Iranian attack.

The missiles can be seen making their way to Israel in two separate waves, with the first wave being heavier. There are also several interceptions recorded in the skies over Jordan.

Arab media reported that according to local sources in Jordan, multiple injuries were reported after the Jordanian government allowed US forces to intercept Iranian missiles heading toward Israel, which were intercepted over civilian areas in several regions of Jordan.

Iran International reported on Sunday that Jordan has warned Iran and Israel that they will no longer be allowed to violate Jordanian airspace.

Shrapnel impact sites in Jordan:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)