Third IDF Division Joins The Battle In Lebanon [Videos]

The soldiers of the 91st Division, the “Galil” Division, joined the ground war in southern Lebanon on Sunday night, the IDF announced on Monday

The 91st Division, which in the past oversaw the entire northern border, is comprised of four reserve brigades, there of which, the Alexandroni, the “Zakein,” and the Northern Nachal, entered Lebanon. The Chiram brigade is continuing defensive operations.

“After nearly a year of battle in the north and the Gaza Strip, the reserve soldiers were called up again over the past two weeks for training,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“Since the start of the war, the Galil Division has engaged in numerous offensive and defensive operations against Hezbollah and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon, from the air and the ground. In recent weeks, the Division’s forces have carried out hundreds of strikes and eliminated dozens of terrorists.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)