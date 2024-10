An IDF reservist who was seriously injured in battle on the Lebanese border on Sunday succumbed to his injuries, the IDF announced on Monday afternoon.

He was identified as Warrant Officer (res.) Aviv Magen, H’yd, 43, from Cherut, a moshav in central Israel.

He was injured in the same incident as Master Sgt. (res.) Etay Azulay, H’yd, whose death was announced early Monday.

Both soldiers were killed by a mortar attack which also seriously injured a third soldier.

