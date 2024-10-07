THE YEAR OF WAR: IDF Details Operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and West Bank

As Israel commemorates the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, the IDF has released new data detailing its military operations across Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. The information sheds light on the scale of the conflict, from the number of rockets fired at Israel to the IDF’s efforts to neutralize Hamas and other terror groups.

According to the IDF, around 17,000 Hamas operatives and members of other terror groups have been killed in Gaza since the war began. Additionally, approximately 1,000 terrorists were killed within Israel during the October 7 attack, when gunmen massacred some 1,200 people—mostly civilians—and abducted 251 individuals to Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry claims that over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, though the figure is almost certainly inflated and also includes both civilians and Hamas fighters. A Channel 12 report on Sunday indicated that 80% of those killed in Gaza are Hamas members and their families—a figure attributed to unnamed Hamas sources, though the group has not confirmed this publicly.

The IDF revealed that its forces have eliminated eight Hamas brigade commanders, more than 30 battalion commanders, and over 165 company-level commanders since the war began. In addition, the IDF has struck more than 40,300 targets in Gaza and uncovered around 4,700 tunnel shafts used by Hamas.

In the north, Hezbollah attacked Israel beginning on Oct. 8 in solidarity with Gaza – before the IDF even went into the Strip. The conflict boiled over last month when Israel launched a new offensive, killing the terror group’s top leadership and conducting a ground operation in southern Lebanon. The IDF reported killing over 800 Hezbollah fighters, including 90 commanders, and striking nearly 11,000 Hezbollah positions.

The IDF also provided data on the unprecedented number of projectiles launched at Israel from multiple fronts since October 7. According to the report, over 26,000 rockets, missiles, and drones have been launched at Israel, including 13,200 from Gaza, 12,400 from Lebanon, and smaller numbers from Syria, Yemen, and Iran. The IDF also noted that the figures did not include rockets that misfired and fell within Gaza or Lebanon.

The military has interrogated approximately 7,000 Palestinian suspects in Gaza, many of whom have been brought to Israel for further questioning. Some have been returned to Gaza after their interrogations.

On the Israeli side, the IDF reported that 728 soldiers, reservists, and local security officers have been killed and another 4,576 wounded since the conflict began. Of these, 346 soldiers were killed during the ground offensive in Gaza. The IDF also reported 56 soldiers killed by friendly fire or in other military-related accidents.

In the West Bank, where Israel has been conducting widespread anti-terror operations, the IDF said more than 5,250 Palestinians have been arrested since October 7, including over 2,050 with ties to Hamas. Some 690 terrorists have been killed during clashes with Israeli forces in the area.

