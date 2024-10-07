Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Thousands Of People Wearing Hamas Headbands Chant Allah Akbar, Wave “Long Live Oct 7” Flags In Manhattan [SEE VIDEO]


Thousands of pro-Hamas protesters have gathered in New York City on Monday amid events commemorating the victims killed in the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel last year.

Hundreds of protesters showed up near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street around 1 p.m. Another protest was held at City Hall around 2:30 p.m. Additional protests are expected at Washington Square Park, Union Square, Grand Central, Times Square, and Columbus Circle.

Here is a taste of what is going on at the Union Square protest, led by Hamas terrorists:

(VIDEOS VIA @ScooterCasterNY)

Thousands of Hamas supporters gather in Union Square to “praise Allah for the October 7 massacre success, and pray for the loss of 40,000 martyrs” (mostly terrorists). The prayer is led by a man wearing a Hamas headband. 

“Long Live October 7th” Flag waved as THOUSANDS of Hamas supporters “flood Manhattan for Palestine”.

WATCH THIS TERRORIST IN NYC: “There is only one way left, the violent way, the resistance way” – speaks Palestinian-American about why they are marching on October 7th.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



  1. Why don’t I believe that the Palestinian in the last clip accepts a two state?

    Also: don’t call yourself a Palestinian if you’re America first…

