CIA Director Asserts Israel, Iran Don’t Want Regional War, But Warns Of “Misjudgements”

CIA Director William Burns addressed concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning of the risk of miscalculations as tensions rise between Israel and Iran. Speaking at a conference in the United States, Burns asserted that while the U.S. intelligence community believes neither Israel nor Iran seeks “all-out conflict,” the situation remains precarious, warning that “we face the very real danger of a further regional escalation of conflict.”

Burns’ remarks come in the wake of Iran’s missile attack last week, during which Tehran rained nearly 200 ballistic missiles on the Jewish State. He noted that Israel is “weighing very carefully” how to respond to this provocation but cautioned about the potential for “misjudgments.”

“The Middle East is a place where complicated stuff happens all the time,” he added.

In assessing the recent Iranian actions, Burns pointed out that while the attack revealed some limitations in Iran’s military capabilities, it is essential to recognize that “those capabilities are still quite potent and something that not only Israel, but the United States, needs to take very seriously, too.”

Turning his attention to Iran’s nuclear program, Burns indicated that there appears to be an acceleration in its development. However, he noted that it does not seem Iran has reversed its decision to suspend the weaponization aspect of the program.

On the situation in Gaza, Burns acknowledged the difficulty in negotiating a hostage and ceasefire deal, describing these efforts as “elusive,” although he mentioned that progress has been made at times.

“What’s at stake in Gaza is shaped by political will,” he explained. “In the end, it’s not just about brackets in texts or creative formulas when you’re trying to negotiate a hostage and ceasefire deal. It’s about leaders who ultimately have to recognize that enough is enough, that perfect is rarely on the menu, especially in the Middle East.”

He concluded by stressing the necessity for leaders to make “hard choices and some compromises in the interest of a longer-term strategic stability.”

