320 Hezbollah Rockets Fired Into Israel On Yom Kippur, 3 Injured

The IDF stated on Motzei Yom Kippur that about 320 Hezbollah projectiles were fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon into Israel over Yom Kippur.

Over a million Israelis were forced to flee to shelters in the Galil, Accko, Haifa and its suburbs, and Tzfas. Additionally, a drone fired from Syria exploded over Ramat HaGolan.

Three people were lightly injured by the force of a rocket in the western Galil and 12 people were lightly injured from falling as they ran to protected spaces.

Hamas in Gaza fired two rockets on Yom Kippur from northern Gaza, hitting open areas in Ashkelon. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

On Yom Kippur night, Hezbollah fired two drones at central Israel. One was intercepted and the second one hit a nursing home in Herzliya. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

