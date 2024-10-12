YOM KIPPUR NIGHT: Hezbollah Drone Hits Nursing Home In Herzliya

Hezbollah fired two drones from central Lebanon at central Israel on Friday night, Yom Kippur.

One drone was intercepted and the second one hit a nursing home in Herzliya.

Baruch Hashem, the staff had evacuated the residents to a protected space when the sirens sounded and no one was injured in the attack.

Following the drone strike, a fire broke out in the building but was quickly extinguished. The residents of the wing that was hit were transferred to other parts of the building.

Several pieces of shrapnel fell in the city and numerous power outages were reported.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)