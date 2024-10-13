Naftali Bennett: A “Proportional Response” To Iran Would Be “Horrendous”; Calls For Destroying Nuke Program

In an interview with Sky News, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for a decisive Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program and its regime centers, emphasizing the need to target the leadership of the Iranian government.

“I believe that Israel should strike Iran’s nuclear program and regime centers,” Bennett said. “We are trying to topple the regime—everything is on the table.” He clarified that while the Iranian people are not the target, the regime, which he described as an “octopus of terror,” should be directly confronted. “We should target the head of the octopus, including the Supreme Leader,” Bennett added.

Speaking about the ongoing Israeli cabinet deliberations on the matter of striking Iran following its barrage of ballistic missiles against Israel, Bennett expressed confidence in Israel’s position. “We have more legitimacy and capability than ever. Strike the regime and the nuclear program. The people of Israel are behind you,” he urged the government.

The former prime minister also dismissed warnings from the U.S. to limit Israel’s response, arguing that a proportional retaliation would be more devastating given the scale of Iran’s aggression.

“If we did what was proportional, it would be the most horrendous attack, because of what’s been done to Israel over the past year. Iran, through its tentacles, raped, burnt families, kidnapped people, shot thousands of rockets—but all we need to do is take out its nuclear program and its regime,” Bennett said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)