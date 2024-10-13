Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Iran Vows “No Red Lines” As Israel Prepares Strike In Response To Missile Attack


Iran has “no red lines” when it comes to defending its people and interests, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced in a post on X, as tensions in the region mount in anticipation of an Israeli strike. This statement comes in the wake of Iran’s recent ballistic missile attack on Israel and the IDF’s expected response.

“Let it be known, Iran has no red lines when it comes to defending our people and our interests,” Araghchi wrote.

U.S. officials have reported that Israel is narrowing down its response options to target Iran’s military and energy infrastructure, according to NBC. The report, which cites unnamed U.S. officials, indicates that there is no current plan to target Iran’s nuclear facilities or to carry out assassinations. However, a final decision on Israel’s course of action has not yet been made.

The heightened tension follows Iran’s launch of approximately 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel nearly two weeks ago, which Israeli officials vowed “would have consequences.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Pentagon Deploys THAAD Missile System And US Troops To Israel Amid Iranian Threats

MAILBAG: The Hidden Culprit To Blame For The Exorbitant Price Of Esrogim

Outrageous: CBS News Orders Staff Not To Refer To Jerusalem As Part Of Israel

OBAMA FOR TRUMP? Donald Claims Barack Obama Will Vote For Him Because Kamala Harris “Is A Low IQ Person”

YOM KIPPUR ATTACK: Chabad Girls School In Toronto Hit By Gunfire For Second Time This Year

RARE VIDEO: In A First, IDF Forces Captures Hezbollah Terrorist Alive

An Erev Yom Kippur 5785 Plea From YWN

NYT: Secret Documents Show Hamas Tried to Persuade Iran to Join Its Oct. 7 Attack

WATCH: Tekiyas Shofar In Southern Lebanon

YOM KIPPUR NIGHT: Hezbollah Drone Hits Nursing Home In Herzliya

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network