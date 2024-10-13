Iran Vows “No Red Lines” As Israel Prepares Strike In Response To Missile Attack

Iran has “no red lines” when it comes to defending its people and interests, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced in a post on X, as tensions in the region mount in anticipation of an Israeli strike. This statement comes in the wake of Iran’s recent ballistic missile attack on Israel and the IDF’s expected response.

“Let it be known, Iran has no red lines when it comes to defending our people and our interests,” Araghchi wrote.

U.S. officials have reported that Israel is narrowing down its response options to target Iran’s military and energy infrastructure, according to NBC. The report, which cites unnamed U.S. officials, indicates that there is no current plan to target Iran’s nuclear facilities or to carry out assassinations. However, a final decision on Israel’s course of action has not yet been made.

The heightened tension follows Iran’s launch of approximately 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel nearly two weeks ago, which Israeli officials vowed “would have consequences.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)