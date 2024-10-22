IDF Launches Over 230 Strikes Against Hezbollah and Hamas Targets in 24 Hours

The Israel Defense Forces carried out more than 230 airstrikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in the past 24 hours across southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Among the targets hit were three command centers linked to Hezbollah’s Unit 127, which has been involved in launching drones toward Israel.

The 91st Division has continued its offensive operations in southern Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah while defending communities in northern Israel. In recent operations, the 36th and 146th Divisions targeted dozens of Hezbollah militants through ground and air strikes, neutralized threats, and dismantled significant weapon caches. One notable strike eliminated approximately 15 Hezbollah operatives at an operations room identified as a direct threat.

In Gaza, the IDF remains active in the Jabaliya area, facilitating the evacuation of thousands of civilians along secure routes while conducting anti-terror operations. During these efforts, dozens of terrorists have been arrested, and in a specific engagement, IDF forces eliminated ten militants operating nearby.

Additionally, in the Rafah area, airstrikes destroyed a rocket launcher prepared for an attack on Israel, while troops in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia area completed an operation targeting multiple tunnel shafts and a multi-barrel launcher.

