IDF Extract Mispalelim From Kever Yosef Hatzadik After Unauthorized Visit


A group of mispalelim visited the kever of Yosef Hatzadik on his Ushpizin overnight without prior coordination, prompting the IDF to dispatch forces to the area to safely extract them.

The IDF confirmed that all individuals were successfully removed from the site, and an investigation into the incident is underway. The Israeli police are also involved in reviewing the circumstances surrounding the unauthorized entry.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show Palestinian policemen at the scene, with some videos capturing them allegedly hitting a few of the mispalelim. The footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

