Satellite Photos Show: Iran’s Ability To Attack Israel Was Significantly Impaired

A US researcher said that satellite photos show that Israel attacked the “secret” military site in Parchin near Tehran in its attack on Shabbos, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Parchin, a huge military complex, is widely known to be part of Iran’s nuclear weapons development program and was used for atomic experiments in the past.

David Albright, a former U.N. weapons inspector, and Decker Eveleth, an associate research analyst at CNA, a Washington think tank, examined commercial satellite imagery and both separately concluded that Israel struck buildings in Parchin.

Albright said that Israel hit a building in Parchin called Taleghan 2 that was used in the past for nuclear testing. The satellite image shows three damaged buildings about 350 years from Talegahn 2, including two used for mixing solid fuel for ballistic missiles.

Eveleth said that Israel destroyed three ballistic missile solid fuel mixing buildings and a warehouse. He added that Israel also attacked Hojir, a massive missile production site near Tehran.

“Israel says they targeted buildings housing solid-fuel mixers,” Eveleth said. “These industrial mixers are hard to make and export-controlled. Iran imported many over the years at great expense, and will likely have a hard time replacing them.”

Eveleth added that Israel’s limited operation caused a significant blow to Iran’s ability to mass-produce missiles and will affect Iran’s ability to carry out further missile attacks on Israel that could penetrate Israel’s missile defenses.

“The strikes appear to be highly accurate,” he said.

Axios reported that Israel destroyed 12 “planetary mixers” used to mix solid fuel for long-range ballistic missiles.

The report quoted three anonymous Israeli sources as saying that the attack severely damaged Iran’s ability to renew its missile stockpile and could deter Iran from further massive missile strikes against Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)